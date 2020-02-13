Royal Caribbean warns coronavirus could cut $0.65 off 2020 EPS

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) -1.8% after-hours following an update on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on its business.

The company says it has canceled a total of 18 sailings in southeast Asia and modified several itineraries, causing an estimated impact on its FY 2020 financial performance of ~$0.65/share.

"While not currently planned, if the company was to cancel all of its remaining sailings in Asia through the end of April, it would impact 2020 financial performance by an additional $0.55/share," Royal Caribbean says.

The company says the early impact from the coronavirus is related mostly to Asia, but recent bookings for its broader business also have been softer.

"If the travel restrictions and concerns over the outbreak continue for an extended period of time, they could materially impact the company's overall financial performance."