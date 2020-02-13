Leviathan gas production limited due to malfunction

Israel's Energy Ministry says production was limited to 60% of capacityat the new Leviathan natural gas field due to a malfunction in the project's subsea pipeline.

Project operator Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) and the Leviathan partners say there is no malfunction, but they are coping with "issues common during the initial production phase of a development of this type."

The companies say gas is being delivered to customers in Israel and the region in accordance with contractual obligations.

Leviathan began selling gas to Egypt and Jordan as well as the Israeli market just last month, and had been producing at ~65% of capacity during the initial operation period.