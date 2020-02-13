Fidelity National +2.1% after Q4 beat

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) gains 2.1% in after-hours trading after Q4 adjusted EPS of 95 cents beats the consensus of 92 cents and increased from 63 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Chairman William P. Foley, II, notes that the company focused on returning capital to shareholders last year, adding that the quarterly cash dividend was increased by 6.5% during the year.

"The board will continue to evaluate capital allocation, including share repurchases, dividends, debt paydown and further investments in our business segments," he said.

Q4 total revenue of $2.36 B increased vs. $1.69B in Q4 2018.

Q4 Title adjusted pretax earnings of $355M compares with $258M a year ago.

Overall, Q4 average fee per file of $2,384 fell 15% vs. Q4 2018.

Conference call on Feb. 14 at 12:00 PM ET.

