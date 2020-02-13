Agnico Eagle cuts 2020 production guidance

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) -1.1% after-hours despite beating Q4 earnings estimates, as it lowers its FY 2020 production outlook due to a slower than expected ramp-up at the new Nunavut operations in Canada and a more conservative mining plan in the West mine area at LaRonde.

Agnico Eagle now sees gold production for 2020 of 1.875M oz., slightly below the most recent guidance of 1.9M-2M oz.; the midpoint of gold production guidance for 2021 is essentially unchanged at 2.05M oz.

But the miner reported a Q4 profit compared with a year-ago loss, as it benefited from higher gold sales volumes and realized gold prices.

Agnico Eagle says Q4 payable gold production jumped 20% Y/Y to 494,678 oz. from 410,712 oz. in the prior-year period, at all-in sustaining costs of $1,039/oz. compared with $852/oz. a year earlier.

The company expects production to increase and costs to decrease after Q1, as plans are in place to resolve the key ramp-up issues in Nunavut and LaRonde infrastructure upgrades are completed.