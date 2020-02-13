CN Rail to shut eastern Canada network amid protests

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) says it will shut down its entire train operations in eastern Canada because of the ongoing blockades by protesters.

CN Rail says it sought and obtained court orders and requested enforcement assistance for the blockades in Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia; blockades have ended in Manitoba and may be ending imminently in B.C., but the court orders in Ontario "have yet to be enforced and continue to be ignored."

"With over 400 trains cancelled during the last week and new protests that emerged at strategic locations on our mainline, we have decided that a progressive shutdown of our Eastern Canadian operations is the responsible approach to take," the company says.

Intercity Via Rail service, which uses mostly CN track, also will be shut across Canada.

The protesters say they are supporting opponents of TC Energy's proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline, which crosses the traditional territories of the Wet'suwet'en First Nation in northern B.C.