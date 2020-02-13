Too soon to commit to Keystone XL pipeline, TC Energy says

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) sees too much uncertainty to commit for now to build the long-delayed Keystone XL oil pipeline project, company executives said during today's earnings conference call.

CEO Russ Girling said the company has acquired nearly all right of way in the U.S. for the pipeline, which would run from Alberta through Montana, South Dakota and into Nebraska.

But the project still needs permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to access water crossings and the resolution of a court challenge of the 2018 U.S. presidential permit before making a final investment decision, Executive VP of Liquids Pipelines Paul Miller noted.

"If we can get comfort that the risk-reward proposition is attractive to us, we will proceed. If we can't line all that up, the project will stay where it is," CFO Don Marchand said on the call.

TC Energy reported flattish Q4 results, in part due to a decline in existing Keystone volumes after an October leak in North Dakota temporarily shut down the pipeline.