Altice Mobile boosting prices by $10/month

Lower-priced mobile service entrant Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is set to bump its prices for new subscribers by about 50%.

The cableco had launched its wireless offering - a mobile virtual network operator - in September, charging $20 per line per month.

That price is rising to $30 for new subs. At the end of Q4 the company had 69,000 subscriber lines (about 2% of the broadband customer base).

The MVNO rides mostly on Sprint's network, on a deal that would transfer to the new T-Mobile when that merger closes.