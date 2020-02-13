Oil demand set to decline for first time in a decade - IEA

The International Energy Agency slashes its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2020 by 365K bbl/day to 825K bbl/day, the lowest level since 2011, as the coronavirus outbreak dampens demand in China's oil-hungry economy.

In its latest monthly outlook, the IEA sees global oil demand shrinking by 435K bbl/day in Q1, which would be the first quarterly contraction since the global financial crisis in 2009.

China accounted for more than 75% of global oil demand growth in 2019, and the country's thirst for oil has more than doubled since the outbreak of the SARS virus in 2003: "There is little doubt that the virus will have a larger impact on the economy and oil demand than did SARS," the IEA says.

The downbeat assessment dwarfs OPEC's 230K bbl/day cut to its 2020 growth outlook to 990K bbl/day.

OPEC might have succeeded in balancing the oil market this year if the coronavirus had not hit global demand, the IEA says.

