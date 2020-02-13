CF Industries cuts UAN production but expects spring demand boost

CF Industries (CF -4.7% ) slides to its lowest in nearly a year after narrowly beating Q4 earnings estimates while revenues slid 7% Y/Y to $1.05B on lower product prices.

CF has reduced UAN production in response to record low prices that have favored upgrading ammonia into urea, DEF and other products, the company said in today's earnings conference call.

The output cut was not reflected in Q4 results, with UAN output of 1.96M st little changed from the year-ago quarter last year and urea production falling 5% Y/Y to 1.11M st.

CF believes the U.S. is oversupplied, with UAN imports set to outpace the country's annual 2M-ton deficit.

The company also thinks U.S. nitrogen consumption is poised to grow in 2020, as farm fundamentals support corn planting.

Autumn application of ammonia was several hundred thousand tons below normal and will need to be made up in spring, likely boosting urea and UAN demand, CF says.