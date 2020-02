Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is setting up its first engineering center in Asia Pacific, with a plan to hire at least 65 technical staff in Singapore, the company tells Bloomberg.

In an interview, APAC VP Maya Hari says it's a "pivotal moment" for Twitter to tap accelerating growth in the region, and that the new jobs will cover product, software and data engineering along with data science.

The company had previously set up its first international data science team outside the U.S. in Singapore in 2016.