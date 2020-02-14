Tesla acknowledges 'health epidemics' as risk in filing

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) adds "health epidemics" to the the risk factors section of its 2019 10-K filing.

The electric vehicle maker reopened its Gigafactory Shanghai this month, but the epidemics' effect on global supply chains is unknown "if the epidemic persist for an extended period of time."

Expenses and delays relating to such events "could have a material adverse impact on our business, operating results and financial condition," the company's filing said.

On Tesla's earnings call on Jan. 30, 2020, Tesla CFO Zach Kirkhorn said the company expected one- to one-and-a-half-week delay in the ramp of Shanghai built Model 3 due to a government required factory shutdown.

"This may slightly impact profitability, but is limited as the profit contribution from Model 3 Shanghai remains in the early stages," he said.