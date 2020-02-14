Instagram targets more funding, ad-revenue sharing for video hub - WSJ

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Instagram is in talks with video producers to increase funding this year for shows on IGTV, its platform for longer-form videos, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company is testing ways for video makers to make more money from the platform, including an advertising product and revenue-sharing program similar to those available on other social media platforms.

IGTV started in 2018 as a section of Instagram's main app as well as a standalone app of its own. The platform is a priority for Instagram, especially in the age of video-sharing platform TikTok.