U.S. stock futures edge up as investors continue to sort through data on how the coronavirus outbreak is unfolding.

Nasdaq futures rise 0.2% , S&P +0.1% and Dow futures are basically flat.

In Asia, major stock markets rose except for Mumbai and Tokyo. In Europe, the FTSE 100 is down 0.3% , Stoxx Europe 600 slips 0.1% , the DAX is roughly flat.

Crude oil is essentially flat at $51.44 per barrel; gold is also little changed at $1,579.00 per ounce.

The U.S. Dollar Index is basically flat at 99.10.