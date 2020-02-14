Oaktree Specialty Lending $300M notes offering prices

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) prices its public offering of $300M of 3.500% notes due 2025.

The company expects to use the proceeds to reduce its outstanding debt, including its 5.875% unsecured notes due 2024, its 6.125% unsecured notes due 2028, and a portion of the borrowings under its revolving credit facility, and for general corporate purposes.

The notes will mature on Feb. 25, 2025 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at the company’s option at any time at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable.