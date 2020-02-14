Baxter discloses misstatements in financial reports

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) reports that its financial statements for years 2016, 2017 and 2018 and H1 2019 (and interim periods within 2017, 2018 and H1 2019) can no longer be relied upon due to misstatements related to foreign exchange gains and losses.

It had applied a longstanding convention for the initial measurement of foreign exchange transactions and the subsequent remeasurement of foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities that was inconsistent with GAAP.

Beginning years after the adoption of that convention, certain intra-company transactions were undertaken, after the related exchange rates were already known, solely for the purpose of generating non-operating foreign exchange gains or avoiding foreign exchange losses. The Company believes that its internal investigation, as it pertains to the evaluation of related financial statement impacts, is now substantially complete.

On a preliminary basis, income from continuing operations will be negatively impacted as follows:

2016: ($40M)

2017: ($117M)

2018: ($77M)

H1 2019: ($42M)

It expects to file restated financials for 2019 and Q3 2019 no later than March 31. It also expects to report one or more material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting, including a material weakness related to foreign exchange gains and losses.

It is continuing to cooperate with the SEC on the matter.