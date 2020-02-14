Newell Brands edges higher after earnings

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) reports core sales fell 1.5% Y/Y in Q4. Core sales were up 0.9% for the both the food & commercial segment and learning & development segment.

The company says four of its eight business units delivered core sales growth in 2019 and noted the international business returned to growth.

Gross margin came in at 32.5% of sales or 33.5% of sales on a normalized basis. Operating margin was 11.3% of sales vs. 11.1% consensus.

Looking ahead, Newell sees Q1 revenue of $1.9B to $1.95B vs. $2.03B consensus and EPS of $0.05 to $0.08 vs. $0.12 consensus.

Shares of Newell Brands are up 0.82% premarket to $19.68.

