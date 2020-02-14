CFRA sees bull story playing out on PepsiCo

CFRA sizes up PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) favorably after taking in the food/beverage company's Q4 earnings report.

"We remain bullish on the stock and think the investment case is playing out nicely as management executes its pivot toward higher growth," writes analyst Garrett Nelson.

"We also like PEP's beverage and food/snack product diversification, particularly its Frito-Lay business," he adds.

CFRA boosts its price target on Buy-rated PepsiCo (PEP) to $160 from $150 off a 2020 EPS estimate of $6.00 vs. $5.96 consensus and 2021 EPS estimate of $6.40 vs. $6.41 consensus. The average sell-side PT on PepsiCo is $142.42.