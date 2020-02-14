Expedia takes aim at Google

Wedbush observes that shots were fired at Google during Expedia's (NASDAQ:EXPE) conference call yesterday by Chairman Barry Diller.

"We appreciated management's willingness to call out the anti-competitive (and even 'anti-social') practices by Google and call for some degree of government regulation," writes analyst James Hardiman.

Diller noted during the earnings call (transcript) that he has had direct talks with Google about his complaints.

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Expedia and price target of $121.00.