Ares Management's direct lending closed $3.3B in commitments in Q4

Funds managed by Ares Management's (NYSE:ARES) Credit Group closed ~$3.3B in U.S. direct lending commitments across 54 transactions during Q4 and ~$14.4B in commitments across 195 transactions for the full year 2019. Among the transactions, Ares served:

As the administrative agent, joint lead arranger, and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support a strategic acquisition for Cadence Aerospace.

As the administrative agent, joint lead arranger, and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support the acquisition of Hilb Group by Carlyle Group.

As the administrative agent and collateral agent for a senior secured credit facility to support Warburg’s strategic growth plans for Labstat.