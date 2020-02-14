J&J's Stelara shows positive action in late-stage Crohn's study

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies announces positive preliminary data from a Phase 3b clinical trial, STARDUST, evaluating Stelara (ustekinumab) in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The results are being presented at the European Crohn's and Colitis Organization (ECCO) Annual Congress in Vienna.

At week 16, 79% of patients achieved clinical response and 67% were in clinical remission after receiving one ~6 mg/kg intravenous dose followed by one 90 mg subcutaneous dose of Stelara.

It expects to present primary endpoint data later this year.