AMD raised after Nvidia's earnings strength

RBC raises its Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) target from $63 to $66 after yesterday's data center-driven Nvidia earnings beat.

Analyst Mitch Steves says that the NVDA print suggests that the "overall gaming and data center market is healthy."

Steves: "AMD has made the correct long-term bets that will pay off over the next 12 months and beyond."

RBC maintains an Outperform rating on AMD. The company has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.

Related: Earlier this week, RBC raised its AMD target by $10, citing expected PC share gains.

Upcoming catalyst: AMD will host its Financial Analyst Day on March 5.