Boeing, engineers union reach tentative labor deal

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it reached a tentative agreement with its engineers union on a four-year contract extension through 2026.

The company says the executive board of the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace union has endorsed the offer, which will be put up for a vote by the 18K members, nearly all in Washington and Oregon.

The deal would establish fixed salary adjustment funds for each year through 2026 and raise an incentive plan for employees to 5% of eligible earnings from 3.85% currently.