Cowen sees choppy sales for Shake Shack

Cowen is cautious on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) ahead of the company's earnings report on February 24.

"Until the transition to GRUB is complete, we see risk of near term same store sales choppiness," writes analyst Andrew Charles.

"SHAK has provided conservative annual comp guidance the past two years, and we see no reason why management would veer off course for 2020 guidance, given known delivery transition headwinds," he observes.

Cowen sees back-half strength for the chain and forecasts Q1 SHAK same-store sales of -3% vs. -1% consensus, Q2 SSS of -1.5% vs -0.3% consensus, Q3 SSS of +1% vs. +1% consensus and Q4 SSS of +3.5% vs. +2.7% consensus.

Cowen keeps a Market Perform rating on Shake Shack and price target of $70.