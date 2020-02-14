RBS changes name to NatWest in overhaul

U.K.'s Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS), most commonly called RBS, will change its name to NatWest Group in an effort to move past its near-collapse during the 2008 financial crisis.

As a result of that crisis, RBS is majority-owned by the U.K. government. It now seeks to shed the 300-year-old Royal Bank of Scotland name, although it will be continue to be used in its Scottish branch network.

As part of its revamp, the company will scale back its struggling NatWest Markets investment banking unit and seeks to reduce its risk-weighted assets to ~£20B from £35B over the medium term.

The bank also includes climate change in its plan and, like rival Lloyds Bank, pledges to cut by half carbon emissions linked to its loan book over the next decade.

And while RBS's Q4 results were better than expected, the bank has discarded its 12% ROE target and now aims for medium- to long-term ROE of 9%-11%.