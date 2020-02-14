Yelp gets two downgrades after Q4 misses

RBC cuts Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from Outperform to Sector Perform and trims the target by $5 to $35 after yesterday's earnings report.

Analyst Shweta Khajuria has low conviction that Yelp will experience any key catalysts this year.

The analyst wants to see "successful execution around new products launches, self-serve, and multi-location accounts" before returning to a positive stance on the stock.

More action: Barclays downgrades Yelp from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowers the target by $6 to $30.