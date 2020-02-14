Delta makes clean air investment

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) says it will invest $1B over the next decade in clean air initiatives.

Reuters reports that Delta is the first airline to make a commitment on that scale.

Delta hopes to become the first carbon-neutral airline globally. The company also aims to fund research and projects involving clean air technologies.

"There's no challenge we face that is in greater need of innovation than environmental sustainability, and we know there is no single solution," says Delta CEO Ed Bastian.