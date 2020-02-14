Cowen frets on conference cancellation
Feb. 14, 2020 7:45 AM ET AAL, DAL, UAL By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Cowen analyst Helane Becker sees the cancellation of the large Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona, Spain as a potentially troubling development for the airline industry.
- "That cancellation is of concern because it was scheduled to be in a location far away from China and the epicenter of the virus. It was also completely unexpected that this conference would be canceled," updates Becker.
- "Airlines continue to insist they aren't seeing demand decline, but it is worth following in the short term," she adds.
- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) are all up less than 0.5% in premarket trading.