Cowen frets on conference cancellation

Feb. 14, 2020 7:45 AM ETAAL, DAL, UALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments
  • Cowen analyst Helane Becker sees the cancellation of the large Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona, Spain as a potentially troubling development for the airline industry.
  • "That cancellation is of concern because it was scheduled to be in a location far away from China and the epicenter of the virus. It was also completely unexpected that this conference would be canceled," updates Becker.
  • "Airlines continue to insist they aren't seeing demand decline, but it is worth following in the short term," she adds.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) are all up less than 0.5% in premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.