RBS turns in Q4 operating profit

Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS), soon to become NatWest Group, reports Q4 operating profit before tax of £1.55B compares with operating loss before tax of £8M in Q3 and profit of $572M in Q4 2018.

Q4 EPS of 11.7 pence compares with loss of 2.6 pence in Q3 and EPS of 2.4 pence in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 return on tangible equity of 17.7% improved from negative 3.8% in Q3 and positive 3.5% in Q4 2018.

In 2020, sees incurring £0.8B-£1.0B of costs from refocusing its NatWest Markets unit and resizing of the Group's cost base.

Targets lending growth of greater than 3% across retail and commercial franchises in 2020.

Sees achieving return on tangible equity of 9%-11% in the medium to long term.

Previously: RBS changes name to NatWest in overhaul (Feb. 14)