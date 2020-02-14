Yandex -4% after misses, downside outlook

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) -3.9% reports Q4 misses with downside FY20 guidance that has revenue of RUB 214-221B compared to the RUB 228.58B consensus.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA was RUB 13.2B, below the 14.21B consensus.

Paid clicks grew 20% Y/Y in the quarter, and the average cost per click fell 3%.

Yandex says its share of the Russian search market averaged 57.5%, up one percentage point from last year's quarter.

Taxi service rides grew 49% Y/Y, and the segment revenue was up 71%.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.