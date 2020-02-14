BofA and JPM cut views on Alkermes in premarket analyst action

Curaleaf (CURA CN) initiated with Neutral rating and C$11.40 (41% upside) price target at Cantor Fitzgerald. U.S. ticker: (OTCPK:CURLF).

Pfenex (NYSEMKT:PFNX) initiated with Buy rating and $18 (37% upside) price target at SunTrust.

Trulieve Cannabis (TRUL CN) initiated with Overweight rating and C$39.77 (192% upside) price target at Cantor. U.S. ticker: (OTCPK:TCNNF).

Aurora Cannabis (ACB CN) upgraded to Neutral with a C$1.75 (11% downside risk) price target at MKM. Shares up 7% premarket (NYSE:ACB) in U.S.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) downgraded to Neutral with a $20 (13% upside) price target at Bank of America. Downgraded to Neutral with a $21 price target at JPMorgan. Shares down 2% premarket.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) downgraded to Hold with a $29 (4% downside risk) price target at Canaccord Genuity. Downgraded to Outperform from Strong Buy with a $34 price target (from $36) at First Analysis after its Q4 revenue miss and soft guidance.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) downgraded to Neutral with an $82 (11% upside) price target at Citigroup.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) downgraded to Neutral with a $16 (3% upside) price target at Wedbush.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) downgraded to Neutral with a $6 (51% downside risk) price target at H.C. Wainwright after it received an NSE from the FDA regarding its CellFX system marketing application.