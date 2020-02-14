Enbridge misses Q4 estimates; Mainline core earnings slip

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) +0.5% pre-market after reporting Q4 earnings that came in below analyst estimates and year-ago levels on a per-share basis, weighed by higher operating costs, while revenues rose nearly 7% to C$12.35B.

Enbridge says it transported 2.728M bbl/day of crude on its Mainline system, up from 2.685M bbl/day, but Mainline's adjusted core earnings fell 3.7% Y/Y.

Q4 EBITDA in the company's gas transmission and midstream unit fell C$4M, partly due to lower gas prices and higher operating costs linked with the Texas Eastern natural gas pipeline blast in Kentucky last August.

The company says it put C$7B worth of projects into service in Q4, including the German Hohe See offshore wind project, the Gray Oak pipeline in Texas and the Canadian segment of the Line 3 replacement project.

For 2020, Enbridge forecasts EBITDA of ~C$13.7B vs. C$13.27B in 2019 and distributable cash flow of C$4.50-C$4.80/share.

Separately, Enbridge says it agrees to acquire the Rio Bravo natural gas pipeline project from NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) for $US25M, making it the sole owner and operator of the proposed 137-mile prroject.

Under the deal terms, NextDecade will retain rights to the natural gas firm transportation capacity on the Rio Bravo for at least 20 years to supply its Rio Grande LNG export facility.

Enbridge says the capital cost of the pipeline is ~US$1.2B, with opportunities for further expansion.