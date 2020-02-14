AstraZeneca slips 2% on Q4 results

AstraZeneca (AZN) Q4 results:

Revenues: $6,664M (+3.8%); Product Sales: $6,250M (+8.4%); Collaboration Revenue: $414M (-36.2%).

Key product sales: Tagrisso: $884M (+49%); Lynparza: $351M (+68%); Symbicort: $712M (+12%); Nexium: $353M (-10%); Brilinta: $428M (+14%); Farxiga: $419M (+6%); Pulmicort: $413M (+6%); Crestor: $296M (-4%); Imfinzi: $424M (+62%); Faslodex: $166M (-39%).

Net Income: $313M (-69.7%); EPS: $0.24 (-70.7%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.89; CF Ops: $4,861M (+26.9%).

2020 Guidance: Total revenue: growth increase by a high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage; Core EPS: to increase by a mid- to high-teens percentage.

Shares are down 2% premarket.

