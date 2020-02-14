TriNet reports positive margins for Q4

TriNet (NYSE:TNET) reports Q4 total revenue increase of 11% Y/Y to $1B and net service revenues remained flat to $226M.

Total WSEs increased 4% Y/Y, at ~340K; Average WSEs increased 5% Y/Y, at ~337K & Total WSEs payroll and payroll taxes processed were $11.6M (+12% Y/Y).

Net Insurance Service Revenues consisted of insurance service revenues of $881M, less insurance costs of $792M.

Operating margin increased 161 bps to 6.2% & Adj. EBITDA also increased 141 bps to 9%.

Net Insurance Service Revenue margin declined 300 bps to 10%.

Professional service revenues increased 10% Y/Y, and Net Insurance Service Revenues decreased 11.9% Y/Y.

At Dec. 31, 2019, TriNet had cash and equivalents of $213M and total debt of $391M.

In Feb. 2020, TriNet's Board of Directors approved a $300M increase to its ongoing stock repurchase program.

