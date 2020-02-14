Janus Henderson to close Organics, Obesity ETFs

Janus Henderson (NYSE:JHG) Investors plans to close and liquidate The Organics ETF (NASDAQ:ORG) and The Obesity ETF (NASDAQ:SLIM) after a standard review of the firm's exchange-traded product line-up.

Both ETFs had launched in June 2016.

The funds will no longer accept creation orders after the close of business on March 12, 2020 and trading of the funds will be halted before the market opens on March 13, 2020.

Proceeds from the liquidation are currently planned to be distributed on or about March 18, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2020.