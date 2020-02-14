Google argues against size of EU fine

Google (GOOG,GOOGL) asks Europe's General Court to toss the tech giant's $2.6B EU antitrust fine, saying the amount "is not justified by the actual facts of this case."

In the final day of a three-day hearing, Google's lawyer argues that existing case law shows the company's behavior wasn't anti-competitive and didn't justify the size of the deterrent multiplier in the fine.

European Commission lawyer's response: "The Commission scrupulously followed the methodology set out in the guidelines. Google’s conduct constituted a well established form of abuse."

A ruling is expected next year and could be followed by an appeal to the Court of Justice.