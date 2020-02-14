Arbor Realty Q4 net interest income jumps 11% Y/Y

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Q4 adjusted FFO of 34 cents per share matches consensus and compares with 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net interest income of $33.8M vs. $34.0M consensus and $30.4M a year earlier.

The Agency business generated Q4 revenue of $68.5M vs. $67.0M in Q3.