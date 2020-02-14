Arbor Realty Q4 net interest income jumps 11% Y/Y

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Q4 adjusted FFO of 34 cents per share matches consensus and compares with 29 cents in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 net interest income of $33.8M vs. $34.0M consensus and $30.4M a year earlier.
The Agency business generated Q4 revenue of $68.5M vs. $67.0M in Q3.
Fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $20.06B at Dec. 31, 2019, a 0.4% increase from Sept. 30, 2019, primarily a result of $939.7M of new loan originations (excluding $320.5M of private label loans that are yet to be sold), net of $846.5M in portfolio runoff during the quarter.
Structured business originated 66 loans totaling $831.4M, of which $799.2M was funded at December 31, 2019, and consisted primarily of 51 bridge loans totaling $765.0M.
Payoffs and paydowns on 25 loans totaled $508.9M.
Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
