ImmunoGen +16% premarket on Q4 beat; revenues up 235%

ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q4 results:

Revenues: $44.9M (+235.1%).

Net Income: $4.8M (+111.5%); EPS: $0.03 (+110.7%); Quick Assets: $176.2M (-32.8%).

2020 guidance: Revenues: $60M - 65M.

Anticipated 2020 events: Present initial data from the Phase 1b FORWARD II platinum-agnostic doublet cohort evaluating mirvetuximab in combination with Avastin (bevacizumab) in mid-2020.

File IND for IMGC936 in H1 2020.

Transition next generation anti-folate receptor alpha (FRα) ADC, IMGN151, to pre-clinical development in mid-2020.

Shares are up 16% premarket.

