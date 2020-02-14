SVMK targets raised after earnings beats

JMP Securities (Market Perform) raises its SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) target from $22 to $25 after yesterday's earnings report.

The firm is "incrementally confident in its continued mix-shift to Enterprise client" and says SVMK is "evolving into a multi-product company," highlighting surveys, customer experience, and market research as the cores going forward.

Credit Suisse (Neutral) lifts SVMK from $19 to $22, citing the "better-than-expected paid user growth."

The firm notes the user churn in the quarter, attributed to the price increase for the self-service product. Credit Suisse thinks strength in Teams and enterprise sales offset the churn.