Mohawk Industries gains after profit beat

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is up 1.02% in premarket action after the company's Q4 EPS topped expectations.

Global ceramic segment sales were flat as reported and decreased 1.5% on a constant currency basis. Sales in the North American flooring segment sales decreased 4% as reported and 5% on a constant days basis with an operating margin of 3% as reported and 7% excluding restructuring and other charges. Operating income for the segment declined primarily due to lower volume, price and mix.

"Our leverage is approaching historical lows, which provides us with the flexibility to pursue additional opportunities. Under our stock repurchase program, we bought approximately $23 million in the fourth quarter, for a total of about $375 million since the inception of the buyback program," says CEO Jeffrey Lorberbaum.

Looking ahead, Mohawk expects Q1 EPS of $1.90 to $2.99 vs. $2.08 consensus.

Previously: Mohawk EPS beats by $0.05, revenue in-line (Feb. 13)