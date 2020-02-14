Yamana Gold tops gold production guidance

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) -1% pre-market after reporting Q4 adjusted earnings in line with analyst estimates and flat compared with year-ago results.

Q4 gold and silver production totaled 221,595 oz. and 2.97M oz., respectively, in line with its plan, translating to production of 256,288 gold equiv. oz.

For the full year, Yamana says it exceeded guidance with gold production of 900,339 oz. and gold equiv. output of 1.02M oz.

Total all-in sustaining costs for the quarter and full year were $1,012 and $978/gold equiv. oz., respectively, in line with the company's expectations.

Yamana says it does not expect to approve the Canadian Malartic underground project for development without a successful outcome in current talks with royalty holders and other stakeholders to improve the economics of the project.

Yamana's cash flow from operating activities jumped 29% in 2019 to $521.8M and free cash flow climbed 63% to $219.8M, while cutting its debt nearly in half to $889M at year-end 2019 vs. $1.66B a year earlier.

Given the increase in free cash flow, the company says it will target the payment of a dividend between $50-$100 per gold equiv. oz.