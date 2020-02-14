BorgWarner restructuring seen paying off

Oppenheimer sizes up the comments made by BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) management on the Delphi merger and planned restructuring.

"We see several positives in the announced restructuring plan. First, near-term savings help offset elevated R&D spend and market softness in FY20 and, we believe, provide cushion for future years. Second, we see strong industrial logic in consolidating turbo and EGR, benefiting efficiency and time to market on key components of the IC engine's air path," writes analyst Colin Rusch.

The firm keeps an Outperform rating on BorgWarner and price target of $46 vs. the average sell-side PT of $46.47..