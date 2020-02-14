Essent Q4 earnings helped by lower costs, NIW strength

Feb. 14, 2020
  • Essent Group's (NYSE:ESNT) use of quota share reinsurance and insurance-linked notes to lower tail risk "was apparent again in 4Q19 as the company boosted its quarterly dividend" by a penny to 16 cents per share, BTIG analyst Mark Palmer writes in a note after the company released Q4 results.
  • Essent's Q4 earnings beat came from lower expenses, benign credit, and strong new insurance written for beat, Palmer writes.
  • Shares are "likely to respond well to the report," he adds.
  • Q4 EPS of $1.49 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.44 and improved from $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Insurance in force as of Dec. 31, 2019 increased from $161.0B at Sept. 30, 2019 and $137.7B at Dec. 31, 2018.
  • Q4 new insurance written of $15.8B vs. $18.7B in Q3 and $11.4B in Q4 2018.
  • Q4 combined ratio of 25.1% vs. 25.3% in Q3 and 22.2% in Q4 2018.
  • Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
