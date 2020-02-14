Valaris scores new contracts for rig fleet

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) -1.1% pre-market after its quarterly fleet status report shows contracts were awarded for four of its drillships.

Among the highlights from the latest quarter, Valaris says the Valaris DS-7 secured a five-well contract from BP offshore Senegal and Mauritania with an estimated duration of 320 days; Valaris DS-9 won a one-well contract by Premier Oil offshore Brazil for 60 days; Valaris DS-12 was awarded a one-well contract by BP offshore Egypt for 120 days; and Valaris DS-15 secured a contract extention on a one-well priced option with Murphy Oil in the Gulf of Mexico with an estimated duration of 45 days.

Valaris says two semi-submersible rigs also were awarded new contracts and extensions, and the Valaris JU-75 was the only jackup rig to score a new deal.