BioXcel up 76% premarket as SunTrust beats drum on potential upside

SunTrust's Robyn Karnauskas is over-the-top bullish on thinly traded micro cap BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) with her $150 (529% upside) price target, an upward revision of 525%.

She says "greater due diligence" revealed added sales in opioid withdrawal and revised sales potential in dementia, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, adding that investors are "missing the potential" for the impact of results from four clinical trials (two pivotal and two Phase 2s) to "shift the company's dynamics."

The stock is up about six-fold since early November 2019.