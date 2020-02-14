Oppenheimer hits LivePerson sidelines after rocky report

Oppenheimer downgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from Outperform to Market Perform after the mixed Q4 results, downside profitability forecast, and CFO transition announcement.

Analyst Koji Ikeda notes that Q4 revenue didn't beat the highest end of the guidance range for the second quarter in the row, which puts future revenue upside in question.

The analyst says the 65 net new enterprise/mid-market customer adds in Q4 was the lowest of the year.