Bernstein runs the McDonald's math on Beyond Meat

Feb. 14, 2020 9:11 AM ETBeyond Meat, Inc. (BYND)BYNDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor51 Comments
  • Bernstein takes its price target on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) to $117 from $106 after running the numbers on a partnership with McDonald's.
  • "We previously estimated that Beyond Meat could generate $168m sales from a McDonald’s partnership in the U.S. through a top-down approach. By taking a bottom-up approach, we assume 45-55 patties/store/day at $1.0-1.1 per patty, which is higher than the ~28 Impossible Whoppers sold at Burger King per store per day given MCD’s greater scale and substantially higher sales velocity. On this basis, we estimate that BYND could generate $227-306m incremental sales from a potential MCD rollout in the U.S."
  • Shares of Beyond Meat are up 1.29% in premarket trading to $113.45 vs. the 52-week trading range of $45.00 to $239.71. The average sell-side PT on BYND is $106.07.
