Google in talks to pay news publishers - WSJ

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is taking a page out of the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) book - in discussions to pay publishers to populate a premium news offering, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It would mark a key change in the search giant's relationship with news publishers, who have always sought compensation for Google's role in news dissemination. Facebook had said it would pay up to millions of dollars a year in some cases to license content for its news tab.

Financial terms of Google's talks are still unknown, WSJ says, but most of the publishers in talks are outside the U.S.