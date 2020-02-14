Wells Fargo expects strong year for Home Depot

Wells Fargo is confident on the outlook for Home Depot (NYSE:HD) as the retailer's Q4 earnings day approaches (February 25).

"In FY20, we believe the narrative is pointing up, as y/y compares ease, macro appears to be improving, and HD’s FY20 outlook screams conservatism from top to bottom. As we move through FY20, we see upside to our comp/EBIT margin estimates (+3.8%/-30bps), and in this environment, we believe an above-market multiple is warranted for one of the best operators in all of Retail," writes analyst Fadem.

WF keeps an Overweight rating on Home Depot and hikes the price target to $265 vs. $240 prior and the average sell-side PT of $237.39.