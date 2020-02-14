Diana Shipping discloses Panamax sale cancellation

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) says a deal to sell a Panamax vessel has been canceled by the buyers due to an unforeseen event unrelated to the condition of the vessel.

The buyer has requested the refund of the deposit of the purchase price held in joint escrow account by the deposit holder. Diana Shipping has taken steps to release the deposit to the buyers.

As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the DSX’s fleet is approximately 5.2M dwt with a weighted average age of 9.66 years.

Source: Press Release