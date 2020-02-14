SPS Commerce beat Q4 estimates

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) reports Q4 revenue growth of 11.6% Y/Y to $72.7M.

Recurring revenue grew 13% from the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross margin declined 35 bps to 67.13%.

Operating margin increased 228 bps to 14.86%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 453 bps to 26%.

Q1 2020 Guidance: Revenue of $73.6-74.2M; EPS $0.19-0.20 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of ~36.2M; Adj. EPS $0.31-0.32; Adj. EBITDA of $19.2-19.8M; SBC ~$4.6M; depreciation ~$3.3M and amortization ~$1.4M.

2020 Guidance: Revenue of $306.5-308.5M; EPS $0.85-0.88 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of ~36.3M; Adj. EPS $1.34-1.37; Adj. EBITDA of $83-84M; SBC ~$19.8M; depreciation ~$13.9M and amortization ~$5.7M.

